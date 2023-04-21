Scam Jam 2023 brings awareness to fraud schemes aimed at seniors

April 21, 2023

SALEM – Representatives of Oregon's Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) will take part in Oregon Scam Jam 2023 at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) in Portland on Tuesday, April 25, to help bring awareness to fraud schemes targeting seniors.

The workshop aims to educate the public on how to spot and avoid scams. The free event is hosted by AARP Oregon and is open to everyone. Scam Jam will provide attendees with information on how to recognize common scams, as well as tips on how to protect themselves from becoming victims. Joining DFR will be experts from AARP, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, Federal Trade Commission Director Chuck Harwood, KGW consumer reporter Kyle Iboshi, and more.

DFR will be represented by Administrator TK Keen; Tricia Goldsmith, the division's consumer education and advocacy manager; and Karla Martinez, the division's consumer liaison.

All attendees will receive complimentary admission to the museum after the event, and the first 100 guests will receive a planetarium ticket. Planetarium tickets can be used through April 30. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.

This is an invaluable opportunity for anyone looking to stay safe from scammers in today's digital age. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn more about protecting yourself from fraud.

What: Oregon Scam Jam 2023

When: Tuesday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., Portland, OR 97214

Those interested can register online.

