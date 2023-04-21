Playfitt to Launch Earth Day Dance-a-thon Fundraiser in support of Rainforest Alliance

For every minute of dance tracked by Playfitt's proprietary AI, 50 square feet of rainforest will be protected. This initiative marks Playfitt's first foray into nonprofit fundraising and is an area the startup hopes to continue innovating.
"Playfitt helps everyone move more," said CEO Jonathan Guillemette. "And we turn every step and exercise rep done into a micro-donation opportunity. This creates a new fundraising platform for environmental non-profits. One that speaks to the behaviors of a younger generation that has stopped responding to traditional fundraising approaches."
About Playfitt
Playfitt is a gamified movement app that rewards users for meeting bite-sized movement goals. Since its launch in 2019, over 24 billion steps and 7.4 million exercise missions have been tracked and completed by its users. The app is committed to digital wellness by building tech that's good for you.
About Rainforest Alliance The Rainforest Alliance is an international non-profit organization working at the intersection of business, agriculture, and forests to make responsible business the new normal. We are building an alliance to protect forests, improve the livelihoods of farmers and forest communities, promote their human rights, and help them mitigate and adapt to the climate crisis.
