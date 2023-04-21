Manchin Announces $2.4 Million for Hampshire County Water Infrastructure Upgrades

April 21, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced a grant of $865,000 and a loan of $1,554,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for the town of Romney. This funding will support upgrading water distribution and treatment systems to provide safe drinking water for residents across Hampshire County.

“Investing in our communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long-term jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased USDA is investing more than $2.4 million in upgrading and improving water infrastructure in Romney, which will help ensure residents of Hampshire County have access to clean, safe drinking water. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure rural communities across the Mountain State have what they need to thrive.”





The funding announced today will be used to provide various upgrades to the town of Romney's water distribution and treatment system. Romney provides potable water to 886 residential and commercial customers across Hampshire County and sells water for resale to the Central Hampshire Public Service District. Upgrades to the treatment plant include the replacement of valves, meters and pumps and approximately three miles of water line will be replaced.