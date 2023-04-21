DEQ project solicitation open for lead service line replacement funding

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is accepting project solicitation forms for new lead service line replacement funding. The Division of Water Infrastructure will hold an informational webinar on May 4 to provide additional information to potential applicants.

The federal Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), invests $15 billion nationwide towards Lead Service Line Replacement through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund over five years. North Carolina’s allotment will depend on the demand for funding from eligible entities. The Division of Water Infrastructure’s solicitation of interest in this type of project funding will be a factor in determining the amount of funding the state receives.

There are still an estimated six-to-ten million lead service lines in cities and towns across the country, many of which are in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. The new lead service line funding will deliver resources to remove these lead pipes.

Eligible applicants for this funding include local government units, non-profit water corporations, and privately owned water utilities. A service line is the water line that connects a home or business to the main water line on the street. Funding is available to replace service lines and connectors made of lead or made of galvanized iron or galvanized steel downstream of lead components and located between the main public water line and up to the building. This funding does not apply to replacement of indoor plumbing or indoor fixtures.

DEQ’s Division of Water Infrastructure will be offering funding specifically to identify, inventory, and replace lead service lines and lead connectors throughout water systems in anticipation of receiving these funds in fall 2023. Information specific to North Carolina's lead service line replacement funding is available on the Division's website.

The Division developed the project solicitation process for water systems to identify interest in low-interest loans and principal forgiveness for lead service line funding. Application training, including information on how to submit a lead service line replacement project solicitation form, was made available at five locations statewide Feb. 28 through March 9. One of the sessions was available virtually, and a recording of that training session and the related PowerPoint are available on the application training page of the Division’s website.

The Project Solicitation Form for submitting interest in Lead Service Line Replacement Funding is available on the

Division's website.

Division of Water Infrastructure Webinar on Lead Service Line Replacement Funding

When: May 4, 2023, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., via WebEx

WebEx Instructions:

Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mf88fac5f3ccf5b9b696e6c71008246d4

Access Code: 2425 914 9849

Password: NCDWI (62394 from phones and video systems)

By phone: 1-415-655-0003