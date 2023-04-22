Erica Banks takes over New York with new single "Aint Got Time"

Erica Banks and Yulissa Delgado at Sovereign Brands HQ in New York
Carl Crawford, Erica Banks, and Gray Rizzy at Sirius XM in New York
Erica Banks turns heads with her new look and new music while in New York City!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Billboard Charting artist, Erica Banks, is going viral with her new single “Ain’t Got Time”. The Hip Hop and R&B single "Aint Got Time" is the new summertime vibe making editorial playlists such as Apple’s Hip-Hop Workout, High Maintenance, Hip-Hop in Spatial Audio, and Base: Line.
The single peaked at #1 on Amazon Music Hip-Hop / Rap charts and #5 on the Hip-Hop / Rap charts on iTunes within days of its release. "Aint Got Time" is a record that highlights Erica’s vocals and rap skills. In a recent interview with Yulissa Delgado, Erica stated that she wanted to showcase her versatility in her music while still sticking to her foundation of rap. This is Erica's and 1501's first independent record this year since ending their contract with Warner Records in February.
While in New York, 1501 Certified Entertainment, Erica’s label, held a private mixer at the Sovereign Brands’ (Official Belaire, Original Bumbu, McQueen Violet Fog, Villon France, Deacon Whisky) HeadQuarters in SoHo, New York. Music moguls from Atlantic Records, Warner, OneRPM, Columbia Records, Universal Music, and many more were in attendance. Media mavens such as the owner of MEFeater Magazine Gabrielle Amani and others were also there in support of Erica’s private single-release mixer. Drinks were sponsored by Sovereign Brands, Mixologist - In The Mix with Marley, DJ - JonesyxNinja, and food by ChefJaeJones.com.
"Aint Got Time" made it to Times Square on a digital billboard where Erica took pictures with fans and supporters of the new record. Banks is the upcoming “it girl” mentioned by Yulissa. “You already have a #1 with “Buss it” I can see "Aint Got Time" being your next top single.” Erica “agreed”.
“"Aint Got Time" is totally different from Buss it and we’re just going to continue to elevate,” said Banks.
Erica and her team met up with Gray Rizzy at Sirius XM for a live performance and interview and a freestyle on On The Radar. Erica previewed with a new look while in New York. From hair to fashion, Erica is redefining who she is as an artist. This year fans can be expecting a lot of big announcements from Ms. Banks such as her upcoming appearance on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.
Contact
Trey Harris | Director of Publicity and Media Relations
1501 Certified Entertainment, LLC
Trey@1501ent.com