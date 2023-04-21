Submit Release
Carper Statement on the Nomination of Jeff Baran as NRC Commissioner

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today released the following statement on President Biden’s nomination of Jeffery Baran to serve a third term as a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

“I am pleased to see Jeff Baran’s renomination to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The NRC oversees the safety and security of our nation’s nuclear energy facilities, which are critical to helping reach our climate and clean energy goals. Throughout Commissioner Baran’s time on the Commission, the NRC has maintained its status as the world’s gold standard for nuclear regulatory agencies. This level of excellence is due in no small part to Commissioner Baran’s dedicated leadership, and I look forward to doing my part to advance his nomination without delay.”

