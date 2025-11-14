Whitehouse Heads to Belém for COP30 as Sole Representative of U.S. Federal Government

Whitehouse seeks to rally climate leaders as Trump administration abdicates America’s leadership on climate and undermines international climate efforts

Washington, DC – This evening, U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, will travel to Belém, Brazil to join heads of state, lawmakers, private sector leaders, environmental champions, and civil society leaders from around the world at the U.N.’s 30th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP)—the largest and most important venue for world governments to gather to solve the global climate crisis.

In Belém, Whitehouse will remind the world that while the corrupt Trump administration may label climate change a “hoax,” that false view is rejected by the majority of Americans. He will also discuss soaring electricity costs driven up by Republicans suppressing clean power, and skyrocketing home insurance premiums driven up by Republicans refusing to address climate risks. Whitehouse will spotlight fossil fuel influence corruptly running the United States government from the inside. The Senator will also push for a global Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism as the last and best remaining prospect for a pathway to climate safety.

“Republican corruption is deliberately raising costs for American families to reward their fossil fuel donors. Amidst sinking approvals and a shellacking in the most recent elections, it’s no surprise the Trump administration is unwilling to defend the fossil fuel industry’s unpopular and corrupt climate denial lies on the global stage,” said Whitehouse. “In Belém, I hope to rally our allies to stay steady on climate action, including CBAM, in the face of attacks from the fossil fuel villains running the Trump administration. There is no pathway to climate safety without CBAM, and we must protect that pathway at all costs.”

Whitehouse, who is attending with the Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC) Institute, will arrive in Belém early Friday morning. Whitehouse will participate in discussions on Friday on the future of offshore wind, clean shipping, and non-CO2 greenhouse gas emissions. He will keynote a SEEC Institute panel discussion with other global elected officials on the implementation of climate policies. On Saturday, Senator Whitehouse will participate in discussions on methane regulations, net-zero policy implementation, and the impacts of climate change on the world’s oceans. Throughout the weekend, the Senator will participate in meetings with elected officials, international climate leaders, and business leaders. Whitehouse will return to the United States on Sunday.

Whitehouse will participate in a Zoom call with media on Friday, November 14, at 8:15 AM EST (10:15 AM BRT) to preview the conference. Interested media should RSVP HERE to receive call-in details.

Senator Whitehouse will be hosting an in-person media availability for reporters in Belém. Please email Erica Handloff (erica_handloff@epw.senate.gov) for more information.