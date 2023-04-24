INTOO Wins Gold 2023 Globee® Award for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations

2023 Globee Awards Gold Winner - Front-Line Customer Service and Success Team of the Year
INTOO’s Career Coaching Team Named Top Winner in the 10th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations
This recognition is a testament to [our career coaches'] dedication to the job seekers they serve with empathy and expertise every day.”
— Christa Juenger, VP of Strategy & Coaching Services
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INTOO announced today that its career coaching team has been named Front-line Customer Service and Success Team of the Year in the 10th Annual 2023 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations. The Globee® Awards, renowned for being the world’s leading business awards and ranking lists, present these distinguished global awards to honor outstanding individuals, teams, and departments in the domains of sales, marketing, customer service, and operations.
The Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations categories aim to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding performance demonstrated by organizations. It is open to entities of all sizes across diverse industries, including startups, small, medium, large corporations, and government and non-profit organizations.
Recognizing exceptional accomplishments in sales, marketing, customer service, and operations, the Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations is a prestigious recognition program that honors individuals, teams, departments, organizations, products, and services on a global scale.
As the only outplacement provider to provide unlimited hours of career coaching seven days a week, the availability, flexibility and quality of INTOO’s services has proven to be valuable to job seekers, with on-demand coaching usage minutes increasing 91% YoY for the period April-September. At the same time, the coaching team maintained an exceptional 97% satisfaction rating based on participant feedback.
“We are honored that our team of expert coaches have been recognized with this award,” said Christa Juenger, VP, Strategy & Coaching Services. “This recognition is a testament to their dedication to the job seekers they serve with empathy and expertise every day.”
“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2023 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations,” says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. “Your hard work, dedication, and innovative strategies have truly set the standard for excellence in your field. You deserve this recognition for your outstanding achievements and contributions to your industry. We are inspired by your commitment to raising the bar and driving success, and we can’t wait to see what you will accomplish next.”
ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS
The Globee Awards presents recognition in nine programs and competitions, including Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Disruptor Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. For more information on the Globee Awards, visit https://globeeawards.com.
ABOUT INTOO
INTOO is the career development and transition flagship for Gi Group Holding, a global leader in HR and talent solutions with 20+ years of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies around the world. INTOO’s focus on personalized, one-on-one coaching and technology innovation enables organizations of all sizes to protect their employer brand throughout the employee lifecycle, with flexible candidate experience, career development, and outplacement solutions. INTOO’s award-winning career transition solutions deliver better results through unlimited hours of 1:1 coaching available 7 days a week. Contact us today for more information.
