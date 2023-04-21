Life Science Search Partners Publishes Insights on Steps Everyone Can Take to Get Closer to Nature

Submit Release
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spending time in nature and bringing green space into your everyday life is a great way to benefit both your physical and mental well-being.

This new article from Life Science Search Partners highlights four ways everyone can get closer to nature, including getting outside, developing rituals around seasons, getting an indoor plant, and getting into gardening.

By integrating these strategies, anyone can find themselves growing closer to nature. One key and easily attainable way to get closer to nature is to be intentional about spending time outside.

“It’s key to use your five senses while outside to take in your surroundings,” says Aislinn Pluta, a New Hampshire resident. “Notice the smells around you. Pay attention to what you can hear – whether that’s birds or even traffic sounds. Find something to touch, like the smoothness of a rock or the roughness of bark. Tuning into the present moment can turn a simple walk into an even richer mindfulness practice, beyond the benefits of fresh air and exercise.”

Getting outside and being intentional about that time spent is just one way to connect with nature.

Each individual has a different experience with nature, and they all have distinct reasons for wishing to connect more with it. The benefits are universal and even the smallest acts can build and strengthen that relationship.

Life Science Search Partners is a national executive search and recruiting firm specializing in strategic placements within the life science, biotechnology, medical device, healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

