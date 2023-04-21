United States PreK Reading Market Report 2023-2025: Key Trends Emerging in Digital versus Print and Engaging Technologies, Adaptive Learning Platforms, & Play-Based Learning

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States PreK Reading 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total market size for the PreK Reading Instructional Market for 2022 was estimated to be $411 million and is forecast to grow to $447.6 million by 2025.

The report also finds that print materials makes up the largest segment of the market by far. Other segments include ebooks, audio, worksheets, flash cards, painting, and graphics.

The author has determined that the growth in the market can be attributed to a variety of factors, including new Post COVID 19 teaching methods, the increase in the interest in utilizing evidence based or "science of reading" methods for teaching reading, and the growth of integration of various digital technologies in the market.

What this Report Covers

In addition to examining and determining market size and structure, and reviewing trends and changes in how reading is being taught to PreK, the report also covers a range of methods of teaching PreK Reading such as guided reading, digital learning, phonics, differentiated reading, shifts from face to face learning; digital vs. print; play based learning.

Also covered are major product categories including product sales by type; industry forecasts; distribution outlets; trends in teaching; children with special needs and profiles of major PreK reading educational publishers.

Key Findings and Trends

Key findings examined and analyzed in this report include new Post COVID-19 emphases on student engagement; an increase in teacher training; the rise in the use of phonics as a preferred teaching method; mergers and acquisitions as a strategy to increase market share; and the rise of new entrants into the market.

Also covered are the range of trends in teaching such as video education based games, differentiated instruction; integrating nature and play, the use of digital technologies and a renewed emphasis on teaching media literacy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction & Methodology

3. Lingering COVID Impact: Reading Learning Losses

Changes to Reading Instructional Strategies since COVID

Guided Reading

Digital Learning

Reading Levels

Phonological Awareness and Phonics

Differentiated Reading

Shifts from Face-to-Face Learning

4. Industry Overview: Size and Sectors

Key Reading Teaching Methods and Products

5. Industry Forces and Trends

Table | PreK Reading Instructional Materials Industry Size, 2019-2021 (million dollars)

Digital versus Print and Engaging Technologies

Adaptive Learning Platforms

Play-Based Learning

Major Product Categories

Product Sales by Type

Table | PreK Reading Instructional Materials Industry Size by Product Type, 2022 (percent)

Industry Forecasts

Table | PreK Reading Instructional Materials Industry Size, 2022-2025 (million dollars)

6. Leading Vendors

Scholastic Corporation

Overview

Operating Segments

Financials

Table | Scholastic Company Sales, 2020-2022 (million dollars)

Table | Scholastic PreK Portfolio

Recent Developments

Strategies

Savvas Learning Company

Overview

Table | Savvas Learning Company PreK Portfolio

Recent Developments

Strategies

McGraw Hill

Overview

Operating Segments

Financials

Table | McGraw Hill PreK Portfolio

Recent Developments

Strategies

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Overview

Table | Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Sales by Geographical Segment, 2019-2021 (million dollars)

Operating Segments

Financials

Table | Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Net Sales & Operating Income, 2019-2021 (million dollars)

Table | Houghton Mifflin Harcourt PreK Portfolio

Recent Developments

Strategies

Follett School Solutions

Overview

Operating Segments

Table | Follett School Solutions PreK Portfolio

Recent Developments

Strategies

Renaissance Learning

Overview

Table | Renaissance Learning PreK Portfolio

Recent Developments

Strategies

7. Trends in Teaching

The Science of Teaching

Other Current Methods for Teaching Reading to PreK

Video-education based Games

Media Literacy

Differentiated Instruction

Nature and Play

Use of Digital Technologies

8. Distribution/Outlets Overview, Trends

9. Children with Special Needs

Accessibility Issues

Public Assistance for Persons with Visual Impairments

Teacher Shortages and Burnout

Role of Federal and State Government in Ensuring Equity

Companies Mentioned

Follett School Solutions

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

McGraw Hill

Renaissance Learning

Savvas Learning Company

Scholastic Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pb12ec

