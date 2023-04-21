United States PreK Reading Market Report 2023-2025: Key Trends Emerging in Digital versus Print and Engaging Technologies, Adaptive Learning Platforms, & Play-Based Learning

There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,022 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States PreK Reading 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total market size for the PreK Reading Instructional Market for 2022 was estimated to be $411 million and is forecast to grow to $447.6 million by 2025.
The report also finds that print materials makes up the largest segment of the market by far. Other segments include ebooks, audio, worksheets, flash cards, painting, and graphics.
The author has determined that the growth in the market can be attributed to a variety of factors, including new Post COVID 19 teaching methods, the increase in the interest in utilizing evidence based or "science of reading" methods for teaching reading, and the growth of integration of various digital technologies in the market.
What this Report Covers
In addition to examining and determining market size and structure, and reviewing trends and changes in how reading is being taught to PreK, the report also covers a range of methods of teaching PreK Reading such as guided reading, digital learning, phonics, differentiated reading, shifts from face to face learning; digital vs. print; play based learning.
Also covered are major product categories including product sales by type; industry forecasts; distribution outlets; trends in teaching; children with special needs and profiles of major PreK reading educational publishers.
Key Findings and Trends
Key findings examined and analyzed in this report include new Post COVID-19 emphases on student engagement; an increase in teacher training; the rise in the use of phonics as a preferred teaching method; mergers and acquisitions as a strategy to increase market share; and the rise of new entrants into the market.
Also covered are the range of trends in teaching such as video education based games, differentiated instruction; integrating nature and play, the use of digital technologies and a renewed emphasis on teaching media literacy.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction & Methodology
3. Lingering COVID Impact: Reading Learning Losses
4. Industry Overview: Size and Sectors
5. Industry Forces and Trends
6. Leading Vendors
7. Trends in Teaching
8. Distribution/Outlets Overview, Trends
9. Children with Special Needs
Companies Mentioned
