Free Online Student Success Course Offered by the International College for Christian Studies

San Antonio, TX - The International College for Christian Studies (ICCS), a conservative, non-denominational institution, is offering a free college-level Student Success Course to anyone with an ability to benefit. The course is intended for students who are either new to college or are college-bound in the near future. The online course is available to students from anywhere in the world with plans to attend any college or university.

“Many college students have a difficult time when they first start classes, and quite often end up dropping out of school altogether,” said Jason McLendon, ICCS President. “We are offering this course free of charge to new students in the hopes that it will help them achieve success in college and beyond. It doesn’t matter if they take any other classes at ICCS…if they are able to use what they learn to be successful at a different school, we will consider the program successful.”

The Student Success Course is a 16-week, online 3-semester hour college-level course that teaches students the foundational elements necessary for success. The actual course catalog description says, “This course teaches the student the basic concepts to equip them with the skills and information necessary to succeed in higher education and beyond.” The credit earned in this course may or may not transfer to other schools, but the lessons learned will be invaluable regardless of where a student continues their education.

The subjects covered include: Knowing Yourself as a Learner; Managing Your Time and Priorities; Planning your Academic Pathways; Reading and Notetaking; Studying, Memory, and Test Taking; Thinking; Communicating; Understanding Civility and Cultural Competence; Understanding Financial Literacy; Engaging in a Healthy Lifestyle; and, Planning for Your Future. Students will participate in class discussions in an online forum, write essays/papers, and take quizzes/exams using the ICCS Learning Management System. Students will also develop personal, academic, and professional goals for short-term and long-term success.

Students may enroll in only this course without committing to any of the ICCS academic programs. All tuition and fees are waived (for just this course), and students will be admitted as “probationary” students. The next two start dates are May 7, 2023 and September 4, 2023. This course is taught every semester.

To learn more about the program, download the academic catalog, and to apply, please visit the ICCS official website at www.ICCSonline.net.

About the International College for Christian Studies (ICCS):

The International College for Christian Studies is a leading educational institution that offers high-quality programs designed to help students achieve their academic and career goals. The mission of ICCS is to educate, train, and equip Christians to fulfill their calling to share the gospel in accordance with the Great Commission of Matthew 28:18-20. ICCS offers Certificate, Advanced Certificate, Associate Degree, and Bachelor Degree programs in Christian Studies and Christian Ministry.

