Author Augustin D. Etienne Reconciles the Old Testament to the New

Growing up in a Christian home where God's word was the rule of law, Etienne accepted Christ as his savior at the young age of ten. He studied at the Jamaica Bible College in Mandeville, Jamaica, and now serves in various capacities in the church, including teaching at an extension Bible School.
In "SUNDAY WORSHIP: God's Unchanging Order," Etienne challenges the idea that worshiping on Sunday is a sign of worshiping the beast or that keeping the Sabbath is necessary for salvation. He argues that the Old Testament is a foreshadowing of what is fulfilled in the New, and every move of God had a specific purpose, some of which have been fulfilled.
Etienne provides a historical and biblical perspective on Sunday worship and its significance. He cites King Solomon's words, "[T]here is nothing new under the sun," to emphasize that Sunday worship is not a new phenomenon but rather deeply rooted in the Old Testament.
Etienne provides a relevant Scripture reference, “One man considers one day more sacred than another; another man considers every day alike. Each one should be fully convinced in his own mind. He who regards one day as special, does so to the Lord. He who eats meats, eats to the Lord, for he gives thanks to God; and he who abstains, does so to the Lord and gives thanks to God.”
A thought-provoking read for anyone seeking to understand the historical and biblical significance of Sunday worship, "SUNDAY WORSHIP: God's Unchanging Order" is available on Amazon and other major book retailers.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Contact
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com