Cultural Heritage in Action shares digital toolbox and resources with experts worldwide

The EU-funded Cultural Heritage in Action project, a peer-learning scheme for cities and regions on cultural heritage that ran between January 2020 and January 2023, has presented a digital toolbox, a catalogue of good practices and a thematic analysis as its outcomes.

The project aimed to improve the management of cultural heritage sites through enhanced citizens’ participation, promoted cultural heritage as a tool for local sustainable development, and explored the adaptive reuse of heritage buildings.

Over the last three years, the project brought together hundreds of local policy-makers, cultural heritage specialists, and practitioners, and facilitated peer-learning activities.

Now, the project shares a digital toolbox for culture and cultural heritage specialists featuring good practices and findings from the peer-learning activities; a catalogue of 60 good practices highlighting local innovative practices; a thematic analysis capturing knowledge from three years of learning with local practitioners; and short videos showcasing cultural heritage from different cities and regions.

The project’s outcomes and results are expected to be valuable for cultural heritage specialists, policy-makers, and practitioners worldwide.

