Does Putin really want to stop the war? Watch the latest episode of YouTube series 

Why shouldn’t the Kremlin be trusted when it says it seeks a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine? A new video episode of the EU-funded project ‘What the propaganda is silent about’, released on YouTube, answers that question.

The project is implemented by Zerkalo.io, an independent Belarusian media created by part of the former TUT.BY team, and Ukrainian 24 TV, in partnership with EU NEIGHBOURS east and EUvsDisinfo.

The new episode explains that for the Kremlin, restoring peace in Ukraine means seizing territory and violating the sovereignty of a neighbouring state – unacceptable conditions for Kyiv. That is why Moscow seeks “peace” through aggressive warfare, including targeted rocket attacks on civilian infrastructure, mass killings of civilians, and looting.

The newly-launched YouTube channel ‘What the propaganda is silent about’ addresses Russian-speaking audiences with reliable information about the war, and aims to combat Kremlin propaganda and myths, which are actively promoted in Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine, and the wider EaP region.



