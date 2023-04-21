New Book by Robyn Mckeefrey Helps Children Anticipating the Arrival of a New Sibling

New children's book "Mommy went to the Hospital to Bring Home a New Baby" offers unique perspective on introducing a new sibling to the family.

UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Robyn Mckeefrey, a registered nurse with years of experience in maternal-child health and a mother of two daughters, has released a new book titled “Mommy went to the Hospital to Bring Home a New Baby ”. The book, which is Mckeefrey’s first publication, provides a unique perspective for young children anticipating the arrival of a new sibling.In “Mommy went to the Hospital to Bring Home a New Baby”, Mckeefrey draws upon her professional educational and personal life experience to assist growing families in introducing a new sibling. The book tells the story from the perspective of a young child, providing helpful and expectant information to alleviate their concerns and assist with good sibling practices.“As a mother and a registered nurse, I have seen many families struggle with introducing a new sibling,” says Mckeefrey. “I wanted to provide a resource for young children to help them feel more prepared and excited about the arrival of their new brother or sister.”The book is aimed at families with young children who are anticipating the arrival of a new sibling, and it provides helpful tips and insights for parents as well. Mckeefrey’s goal is to provide a positive and informative experience for families during this exciting time.“Mommy went to the Hospital to Bring Home a New Baby” is available for purchase on Amazon and other major book retailers. For more information about the book, please visit [website].About the Author:Robyn Mckeefrey is a registered nurse with many years of experience in maternal-child health. She is also a mother of two daughters who are growing and expanding their own families. Drawing upon her professional educational and personal life experience, Mckeefrey has written her first book to help young children anticipate the arrival of a new sibling.

Robyn Mckeefrey on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford