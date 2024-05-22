Architect and Author John Milnes Baker Makes a Compelling Case for Edward de Vere as the True Shakespeare
"The Case for Edward de Vere as the real William Shakespeare"SOUTH KENT, CT, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning architect and writer John Milnes Baker challenges long-held beliefs about the authorship of William Shakespeare's works in his book, "The Case for Edward de Vere as the real William Shakespeare." This concise and thought-provoking introduction to the Shakespeare Authorship Question is now available.
In "The Case for Edward de Vere as the real William Shakespeare," Baker addresses the conventional narrative that credits William Shakspere of Stratford-upon-Avon as the true author of Shakespeare's works. Instead, he presents the case for Edward de Vere, the 17th Earl of Oxford, as the actual writer behind the legendary plays and sonnets. A review highlights the book's objective: "The book's objective is not to examine every aspect of the de Vere theory in detail but to condense that material and present its essentials. In service of accomplishing that goal, it includes a thorough list of references and additional reading suggestions for those interested in learning more."
John Milnes Baker brings a unique perspective to this literary debate. As an architect and a writer, he was honored with the 2018 Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who's Who in America for his leadership in architecture. Baker is a graduate of Middlebury College and holds a Master's Degree in architecture from Columbia University's School of Architecture. His previous publications include several acclaimed books on architecture, such as "American House Styles: A Concise Guide" and "How to Build a House with an Architect."
Baker was inspired to write this book after encountering a children's book titled "Who Was William Shakespeare?" which he found to be biased towards the traditional narrative. His efforts to propose a counter-narrative book, "Who Was Edward de Vere," to the publisher went unanswered. Undeterred, Baker decided to create an "elementary introduction to the Shakespeare Authorship Question" himself, aiming to enlighten newcomers about this historical controversy.
"My primary message to readers is to approach controversies with an open mind," says Baker. "Don't be quick to embrace one side or another just because it's a popularly held belief. Bias can cause a person to adamantly defend a position even in the face of contrary evidence. Delve into all subjects with an open mind, and decide for yourself what makes the most sense."
Baker encourages readers to explore the Shakespeare Authorship Coalition's website, www.doubtaboutwill.org, to learn more about this intriguing literary mystery.
Other Books by John Milnes Baker:
• The Baker Family and the Edgar Family of Rahway N.J. and N.Y.C. (1972)
• How to Build a House with an Architect (1977)
• How to Build a House with an Architect (1988)
• American House Styles: A Concise Guide (1994)
• American House Styles: A Concise Guide (2018)
Webinars available online:
2022 "The History of the American House"
A four part lecture sponsored by the Connecticut Chapter of the American Institute of Architects
Search: John Milnes Baker The History of the American House
"The Case for Edward de Vere as the real William Shakespeare"
Hosted by the Kent Memorial Library, Kent, CT 2020
Search: John Milnes Baker Shakespeare
For more information about John Milnes Baker and his books, visit www.johnmilnesbaker.com.
