iCustoms.ai Joins ZEBOX Accelerate Program to Revolutionise the Trade Compliance Industry

LONDON, UK, April 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- iCustoms , the trade compliance automation platform that makes cross-border trade easy, is pleased to announce its participation in the Accelerate program designed by ZEBOX, a global accelerator especially focused on supply chain innovation in the transportation, logistics, and energy realms, to further develop its innovative trade compliance management software.iCustoms is excited to partner with ZEBOX to expand its reach and impact in the trade compliance industry. The company's AI software streamlines and automates the trade compliance process, reducing paperwork and improving compliance with complex regulations.ZEBOX was founded in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, as a community of the most promising startups and large companies dedicated to accelerating decarbonisation and operational optimisation in the supply chain industry. As part of the program, iCustoms will benefit from ZEBOX's extensive network of mentors, advisors, and industry experts, as well as access to its partners and investors."We are thrilled to join ZEBOX's Accelerate Program and work alongside some of the most innovative and disruptive startups in the logistics and international trade industry," said Adnan Zaheer, CEO of iCustoms. "This partnership will allow us to further develop and refine our trade compliance management platform and better serve our customers worldwide."iCustoms' software is already being used by global companies, and this partnership with ZEBOX will allow the company to accelerate its growth and expansion plans."We are excited to welcome iCustoms to our Accelerate Program," said Gwen Salley, CEO of ZEBOX. "Their innovative approach to trade compliance management aligns perfectly with our mission to transform the logistics and international trade industry through technology and innovation."About iCustoms:iCustoms is a leading provider of AI-based trade compliance management platforms, offering a streamlined and automated solution for customs clearance processes. The company's software reduces paperwork, simplifies complex regulations, and improves compliance for businesses of all sizes.The products include:● Smart Product Classification ● Customs Document Management● Customs Declarations Software● Customs Rules EngineAbout ZEBOX:ZEBOX is a global accelerator gathering a network of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and ecosystem experts paving new paths toward sustainability starting with the supply chain.Founded in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions. ZEBOX is now supported by 20 international companies such as , BNSF Railway, Bureau Veritas, CEVA Logistics, INFOSYS, Synergy Marine Groupe, PSA and Port of Virginia. Operating in 5 regions of the world, ZEBOX provides its community with a unique set of programs, resources, and opportunities.