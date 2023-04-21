DAQ Issues $70K Penalty to World Cat Greenville for Operating without an Air Quality Permit

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) assessed a $70,755 penalty against World Cat Greenville for air quality violations after the fiberglass boat manufacturer started operations prior to receiving an air quality permit.

Following an unannounced inspection in July 2022, DAQ learned World Cat Greenville had been operating without an air quality permit since July 1, 2021. DAQ promptly opened an investigation and issued a Notice of Violation/Notice of Recommended Enforcement (NOV/NRE) on July 28, 2022, to World Cat Greenville for operating without a permit and failing to submit a 15-day notice of initial startup.

At the time, the facility’s application for an air quality permit was still being reviewed by the Division. DAQ didn’t issue a permit to World Cat Greenville until Sept. 22, 2022.

An owner or operator not otherwise exempt is required to first apply for and receive an air quality permit before it can construct, operate or modify a source of regulated air pollutants. DAQ’s investigation determined that World Cat Greenville operated for 162 days without a permit. During this time, World Cat Greenville complied with state and federal air emission standards and the operating conditions required by its eventual air quality permit.

The total penalty includes $795 to the Division of Air Quality to recoup investigative expenses. The remainder of any penalty paid will go into a fund designated for public school expenses, per state law.

The NOV/NRE and the Civil Penalty Assessment are available online.

DAQ held an extensive public engagement process to solicit comments from the public on a draft of the air permit for the facility. World Cat Greenville’s final air quality permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards. It also requires the facility to follow specific operational standards and install air pollution controls to reduce particulate matter emissions.

The permit also contains conditions that provide DAQ the compliance and enforcement tools necessary to ensure the facility is operating as represented in its permit application while complying with state and federal air quality regulations. The facility will be subject to unannounced compliance inspections and must follow all recordkeeping and reporting requirements.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-609-2189 o mande un correo a Guadalupe.jimenez@ncdenr.gov.