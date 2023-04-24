Enginuity Power Systems Achieves 93.1% Energy Efficiency Levels Exceeding Industry Standards

The results prove that the E|ONE m-CHP appliance can provide the highest level of energy efficiency.”
— Jacques Beaudry-Losique, CEO, Enginuity Power Systems
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the U.S. Department of Energy Buildings Technologies Office Research Demonstrates Highest Level of Energy Efficiency for micro-Combined Heat and Power Technology Powered by Novel Opposed-Piston Engine
Enginuity Power Systems (Enginuity) announces their micro-Combined Heat and Power (m-CHP) E|ONE™ appliance achieving a record-breaking validation of 93.1% efficiency performance. The E|ONE, powered by Enginuity’s patented opposed piston four-stroke (OP4S) engine, can double energy efficiency versus using electricity generated by conventional power plants and heat from conventional appliances for residential and small commercial applications. The novel appliance can help reduce carbon emissions and boost utility cost savings substantially.
Enginuity CEO, Jacques Beaudry-Losique remarked, “Enginuity was honored to partner with ORNL, and is thankful for their expert contributions to this development effort. The results prove that the E|ONE m-CHP appliance can provide the highest level of energy efficiency.” He added, “The results validate our ultra-efficient technology bringing cost effective, reliable, and resilient energy to homes and small commercial businesses at a critical time in our nation as energy costs continue to rise and power outages increase every year.”
“The data results are impressive, exceeding expected electrical efficiency performance.” said Dr. Zhiming Gao, senior R&D staff of ORNL who led the research testing and report. He added, “The m-CHP performance data showed 35.2% AC electrical efficiency in lean burn mode, making it a unique, high-performance m-CHP.”
Enginuity’s E|ONE m-CHP appliance is designed to replace a back-up generator and a traditional gas hot water heater and furnace, producing electricity, heat, and hot water with a single unit, with seamless integration of battery storage and solar. The appliance’s features allow for fuel flexibility with hydrogen or biogas. Enginuity’s energy efficiency innovation is poised to lead a new conversation and market solution to directly help families and business owners manage rising energy costs and environmental challenges from day one of installation.
About Enginuity Power Systems
Enginuity Power Systems is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market. Committed to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability, Enginuity is inventing new technologies for homes, commercial businesses, and military applications that enable private power generation for higher efficiency performance, cleaner energy, resiliency, and energy cost savings. For more information, visit www.enginuitypowersystems.com.
