Galeria Rodrigo Announces Release of NFT Marketplace, DApp, and AI Concierge for SoulDay NFT Minting Project
We’ve been in stealth-mode for a long period of time.”USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Galeria Rodrigo announces multiple releases for their SoulDay NFT minting project including a marketplace, minting application release, and AI concierge. The flagship website for the project, https://soulday.io, now includes three unique offerings: mint, shop, and chat.
Galeria Rodrigo has not released an official public mint date for the project, but anticipates an announcement later this summer. “We’ve been in stealth-mode for a long period of time,” states lead developer and AI scientist, Cid Rodrigo. “SoulDay is a massive project that will span years.”
Among the latest developments is a new minting application release. SoulDay’s minting application is fully integrated with Web3Modal’s popular WalletConnect. Per the contract, users can mint up 25 NFTs per wallet address. Public minting opens soon at https://mint.soulday.io.
In conjunction with public minting, the company has unveiled SoulDay’s marketplace; hosted by popular NFT marketplace, Rarible.com. The marketplace will allow holders to view NFTs upon mint, and later trade with fellow holders once public minting opens. SoulDay’s marketplace is located at https://shop.soulday.io.
Lastly, Galeria Rodrigo announces the release of Marco, SoulDay’s new AI concierge. Marco is, in essence, a digital, artificial intelligence chat concierge designed to help users learn about the project. As natural language processing (NLP) advances, so will Marco’s responsibilities within the company. Marco's address is https://chat.soulday.io.
The company has released a variety of articles and how-to guides including their most recent “All Digital IDs are Not Created Equal” designed to highlight considerations one should make prior to buying NFTs for the purpose of digital identification.
Galeria Rodrigo ~ progressive team of artists, developers, and AI scientists serving clients around the globe since 2015. Creators of the SoulDay NFT minting project on Ethereum. Learn more at https://galeriarodrigo.com.
