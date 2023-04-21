Innovative Gig Economy Powerhouse, Freelance Gig Gurus, Welcomes Acclaimed Technologist Dr Kimberly N. West to Its Ranks

The former Microsoft Technical Evangelist and CEO of Magnum Opus Consulting brings her expertise to help others succeed in the gig economy.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Freelance Gig Gurus (FLGG), a leading force in the gig economy landscape, is thrilled to announce the addition of distinguished technologist and entrepreneur Dr. Kimberly N. West to their esteemed team. Dr. West, fondly known as Dr. K. or Dr. Kim, will contribute her comprehensive expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft 365, Entrepreneurship, and the Gig Economy to empower and educate gig workers and business owners through FLGG's innovative platform.Dr. Kim, a former Microsoft Technology Evangelist and the CEO of Magnum Opus Consulting, is renowned for her work in technology consulting and project management for Fortune 500 companies, government entities, and small businesses alike. Her unique ability to bridge the gap between business and technology has resulted in tens of millions of dollars in savings for organizations while maximizing the potential of their technology assets.Dr. West's entrepreneurial acumen extends to her ownership of Global Gastronome, a luxury travel agency specializing in exquisite food and wine experiences worldwide. Her journey in the gig economy began at just 14 years old, creating corporate image packages for friends and family-owned small businesses.Dr. Kimberly N. West shares her enthusiasm about joining FLGG: "I am honored to be part of the incredible team at The FLGG, whose work has been instrumental in the entrepreneurial revitalization of underserved areas nationwide, including Detroit and post-Katrina Louisiana. I eagerly anticipate empowering more aspiring business owners to achieve their dreams. Gigs are an enduring part of our economy, providing essential income for countless Americans – from neighborhood entrepreneurs like the candy lady on the corner to ride-share drivers, food delivery workers, and freelance creatives."Freelance Gig Gurus is committed to helping individuals thrive in the freelance gig economy through education, guidance, and valuable resources. Their groundbreaking toolkit, "The 7 Secrets of the Gig Gurus: A Toolkit for the Freelance Gig Economy," delivers powerful strategies for gig worker success, tailored to various life and career stages.Embodying the entrepreneurial spirit, The Freelance Gig Gurus' motto is: "Approach any gig as if you are an entrepreneur – because you are."To schedule interviews with Gig Gurus Charles West, Daryl Williams, or Kimberly West, or to review copies of "The 7 Secrets of the Gig Gurus: A ToolKit for the Freelance Gig Economy," contact: Janice West 770-593-8796