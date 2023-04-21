Submit Release
Dr. Ebenezer Kyere Nkansah Provides In-Depth Education on End-Times Prophecies

A detailed and revised edition of the must-read Bible study, “A Student of Prophecy”

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ebenezer Kyere Nkansah, Reverend and CEO of Hope of Glory Network Radio, releases another beneficial book titled "A Student of the End Times Prophecies: Interpretation of Bible Prophecies," delivering an in-depth education on the prophetic interpretation of the end times, serving as a student's handbook.

For 38 years, Dr. Kyere Nkansah has been in ministry. He has noticed that almost 90 percent of messages preached in churches, broadcast on television or audio, and shared on social media are silent regarding the teaching and preaching of end-times prophecies. The author aims to find appropriate responses to these questions and assist in shaping the minds of other ministers, Bible students, leaders, and Christians who may want such material to preach and teach effectively.

“A Student of the End Times Prophecies” discusses the events that Jesus prophesied would take place before His Second Coming, as well as the prophecies of the Old Testament regarding the End Times that have yet to be fulfilled. It also delves into who will be used to make them happen, when, where, and how they will take place, and what plans have been made to ensure that they take place. After reading this book, readers can compare and discover their solutions.

Debunking misconceptions based on the all too common false prophetic teachings, Dr. Kyere Nkansah is a researcher who studies prophecies of the end of times and a student of apologetics. He established Hope of Glory Network Ministries and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Hope of Glory Network Radio in Maryland, USA. Dr. Kyere Nkansah is also a writer, motivational speaker, conference and workshop speaker, and a lecturer and administrator at the Pentecostal International Bible Seminary.

In addition to "A Student of the End Times Prophecies: Interpretation of Bible Prophecies," Dr. Kyere Nkansah has authored “Ignite Your Prayer Fire” and “The Secrets of Family Success.” Learn more about end-times prophecies in Dr. Kyere Nkansah’s must-read Bible study, available on Amazon and across other major online bookstore retailers.

