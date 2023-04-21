New Chipotle and Super Wawa Coming to Kennett Square, PA in Exciting Commercial Development

Kennett Square, PA is set to welcome a new development at 804 E. Baltimore Pike, which includes a new Chipotle with a pick-up window and a new Super Wawa.

WEST CHESTER, PA, USA, April 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Kennett Square, Pennsylvania is about to welcome a new development to its bustling commercial landscape. Located at 804 E. Baltimore Pike, the project is being developed by Wright Partners and is set to include a new Chipotle with a pick-up window and a new Super Wawa. In the future, a phase 2 of the project is planned which will include additional retailers.Leasing for this development is being handled by Ryan McMahon of Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate, a leading firm in the industry since 1949. With a portfolio of successful commercial real estate deals throughout Pennsylvania, Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate is a trusted partner in the leasing process for this project.The development is set to be a game-changer for the area, providing new and exciting dining and retail options. With the inclusion of a Chipotle and Super Wawa, residents and visitors alike can enjoy a range of delicious meals and convenient services. And with leasing still ongoing for additional retailers, there is sure to be even more to look forward to.For those interested in leasing space in this development, Ryan McMahon can be reached at 610.359.1100 or rmcmahon@zmcre.com. As the leasing expert for the project, he can answer any questions and provide further information about the leasing process.Overall, the development at 804 E. Baltimore Pike in Kennett Square PA is an exciting addition to the area's commercial landscape. With top-notch retailers and a trusted development team behind it, this project is sure to be a success.