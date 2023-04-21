ExxonMobil to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Exxon Mobil Corporation will release first quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, April 28, 2023. A press release will be issued via Business Wire and available at 5:30 a.m. CT at www.exxonmobil.com.

Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jennifer Driscoll, Vice President of Investor Relations, will review the results during a live conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT. The presentation can be accessed via webcast or by calling (888)-516-2433 (United States) or (929)-477-0431 (International). Please reference confirmation code 9075155 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at investor.exxonmobil.com.

