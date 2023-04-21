ExxonMobil to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,037 in the last 365 days.
Exxon Mobil Corporation will release first quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, April 28, 2023. A press release will be issued via Business Wire and available at 5:30 a.m. CT at www.exxonmobil.com.
Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jennifer Driscoll, Vice President of Investor Relations, will review the results during a live conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT. The presentation can be accessed via webcast or by calling (888)-516-2433 (United States) or (929)-477-0431 (International). Please reference confirmation code 9075155 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at investor.exxonmobil.com.
