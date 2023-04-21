Submit Release
Hubbell Incorporated Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Shelton, CT, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated HUBB today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2023.  

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2022 revenues of $4.9 billion, Hubbell solutions energize and electrify communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT. 

Contact: Dan Innamorato 
                   Hubbell Incorporated 
                   40 Waterview Drive 
                   P.O Box 1000 
                   Shelton, CT 06484 


