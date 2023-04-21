Chartwell Hospitality Receives the 2022 New Build Award from Hilton

The Conrad Nashville Hotel was recognized by Hilton at the annual 2022 Americas Development Awards, winning the New Build Award

Chartwell Hospitality today announced they are the recipient of the 2022 New Build Award for the Conrad Brand for the Conrad Nashville from Hilton. The annual Americas Development Awards recognize the achievements of development partners, owners and hotel teams in the Americas across numerous categories while celebrating the resilient and committed owners and team members who continue to spread cheer and show passion in the hospitality industry.

"We are proud to have been awarded the 2022 New Build Award from Hilton for the Conrad Nashville," said Will Schaedle, Executive Vice President of Chartwell Hospitality. "The Conrad Hotel helped transform Midtown into one of the most active development areas in Nashville. We wanted to make this the nicest Conrad in the Hilton system, and we believe we have accomplished that goal."

The Conrad Nashville is located in the Broadwest city block in Midtown and is Hilton's first luxury branded hotel in Nashville. The 234-room property featuring 11,000+ square feet of meeting space, a third-level outdoor terrace pool and distinct food and beverage offerings opened at the end of June 2022.

Chartwell Hospitality has previously been awarded New Build of the Year awards for its other Tennessee Hilton properties: Hilton Garden Inn in Nashville (2017), Hilton Franklin-Cool Springs (2018) and Hilton Nashville-Green Hills (2019).

About Chartwell Hospitality

Chartwell Hospitality LLC is a fully integrated Hotel Operating & Development Company. Chartwell's portfolio includes 26 operating hotels as well as 7 hotels under development/construction, covering a geographic footprint that includes NY, TN, FL, NC, TX, MO, CO, and OK. Since our inception, Chartwell has successfully executed in excess of $1.75 billion in hotel development and acquisition investments.

Our growth and success are based on our mission to be the best in the business, as well as a commitment to constantly exceed the expectations of our investors, partners, guests, and associates. Chartwell Hospitality was founded in 2003 and is based in Franklin, Tennessee. Chartwell has in excess of 1,200 employees. For additional information about Chartwell Hospitality, visit www.chartwellhospitality.com.

