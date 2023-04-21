RELEASE: Gov. Cox orders new coordinated effort to protect personal data

NEWS RELEASE

April 21, 2023

Contact:

Jennifer Napier-Pearce

Office of the Governor

(801) 631-0707, jnp@utah.gov

Gov. Cox orders new coordinated effort to protect personal data

SALT LAKE CITY (April 21, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has issued an executive order directing Utah’s chief privacy officer to create a strategic plan to safeguard the personal information of Utahns.

“From getting a driver license to registering to vote to opening a business, state government requires the disclosure of personal information for almost all of the services it provides,” Gov. Cox said. “This is a sacred trust and we want to make sure that every state agency has a set of policies and procedures that will protect the privacy of all Utahns.”

In 2021, the Legislature created a chief privacy officer position in the Department of Government Operations to oversee the collection, storage and protection of the information state agencies acquire. Executive Order 2023-06 requires the chief privacy officer to complete a full assessment of state agency practices and present a coordinated strategic plan to the Governor’s Office by Aug. 1, 2023.

Read the full executive order here.

###