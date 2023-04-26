Irth App Launches National Doula Ambassador Program as Wrap-Around Support Initiative for Birth Workers

Digital platform partners with NBDA & brand sponsors to “take care of those taking care of Black birth” with needed perinatal workforce sustainability model.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Narrative Nation Inc, a New York City-based non-profit that creates narrative-centered technology and multimedia products to address racial disparities in maternal and infant health, today announced the launch of the National Irth Ambassador Program, in partnership with the National Black Doula Association (NBDA). The innovative program activates the doulas and other birth workers who are taking care of Black and brown birthing families as ambassadors in Irth’s mission for birth justice and provides wrap-around support services, including a dedicated psychotherapist for their well-being, exclusive events, and a curated professional development speaker series.

“Everyone is talking about doulas, but no one is talking about the actual doulas,” says Kimberly Seals Allers, executive director of Narrative Nation and founder of Irth. “The National Irth Ambassador Program is an innovative opportunity to take care of those taking care of Black birth by investing in their mind, body, and professional futures as critical components of the perinatal workforce,” Allers says.

Irth, as in Birth but we dropped the B for bias, is the first-of-its-kind, non-profit, “Yelp-like” platform for Black and brown women and birthing people to find and leave reviews of their Ob/Gyns, birthing hospitals, and pediatricians. On the back end, Irth turns its qualitative reviews into data to work directly with hospitals, payors and providers to help them provide more respectful and equitable care, and to “learn from the living” to save the lives of Black moms and babies. Irth gives the community the power to inform and protect each other with public ratings and reviews of where we are getting good care and where we are not, while driving transparency and community accountability among doctors and health systems.

“Given the earned distrust between health systems and communities of color, doulas, as trusted birth professionals and advocates have been critical to our success on a community level by sharing about Irth app, helping their clients complete reviews, and completing their own doula reviews in the app. Now we are formalizing that relationship and opening it up nationally,” says Sheridan Blackwell, Irth’s Head of Systems Change for Hospitals/Partnerships, who brings a decade of hospital administration experience to her role.

“Doulas witness many disparities and potentially harmful situations that we attempt to shield from our clients. Having access to a community that shares our values and goals, and provides resources for our growth as birth workers, is incredibly meaningful in enabling us to decompress, recharge, and acquire the tools we need to better serve our clients. We are honored to see so many brands partner to sponsor and support this mission,” says Ebonie “Karma” Tudor, Irth’s manager of community engagement and a doula, certified lactation counselor, and yoga teacher. “As a doula myself, this program is everything I would want to have to thrive.”

First piloted in 2022 with 20 doulas in New York City, the new national program will provide opportunities for doulas and other birth workers to access monthly support groups, exclusive events, self-care products, continuing education credits, networking opportunities, community-building activities, curated content for personal and professional development, and opportunities for healing and joy. Irth Ambassadors further Irth’s capacity and mission for Black birthing justice by assisting community members in completing Irth reviews, attending community events, leaving doula reviews, and participating in local engagement with faith-based organizations, Black fraternities and sororities, fatherhood programs and more.

The National Irth Ambassador Program will run from June 1 to November 30th, and up to 150 doulas nationwide are expected to participate. Applications close May 15th.

The sponsors of the National Irth Ambassador Program include Maven Clinic, Ovia Health, and Bobbie for Change. Brand partners include Carol’s Daughter, IT cosmetics, and others who will provide products and giveaways to Irth Ambassadors.

Sponsors support subject matter experts for the speaker series such as Tracie Collins of National Black Doula Association, Coach Gessie founder of Detox Now, Latham Thomas founder of Mama Glow, Sabia Wade author of Birthing Liberation, Jaye Wilson, co-host of the MEternalPodcast on iHeart radio, Dem Black Mamas Podcast, Kara Stevens of Frugal Feminista, and Marcia Cole & Nana Eyeson of Fourth Phase Box.

In addition, Rachel Nicks will host monthly sessions for community-building and support, and Karma Tudor will kick off the self care component of the program with virtual monthly yoga sessions. Learn more about the National Irth Ambassador Program at www.irthapp.com