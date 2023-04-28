Author Dean C. Gardner Continues to Explore the Power of Ideation and Time in New Book
Redeeming time past through a portal as time future erases time presentCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dean C. Gardner has released his latest book, "The Calling," which delves into the nature of ideation and its connection to time, taking readers on an adventure into the unknown, where the mind transcends the present and delves into the vertical column of time.
With already eight published titles that generally touch on postmodernism, Gardner continues to challenge readers to think deeply about the source of their thoughts and how they relate to the world around them in “The Calling.” Through Gardner's exploration of the process of connectivity and juxtaposition, readers are led on a journey that explores the substance of ideation and its relationship to time.
Gardner draws from his studies with phenomenologist Dr. Campbell Tatham at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, as well as the work of traditional haiku poets such as Basho, Bucson, and Issa. This combination has given Gardner a unique perspective on the poetic leap and its place in Western literature.
Gardner's vision of redeeming time past through a portal to a vertical column of time is a powerful one, and "The Calling" offers readers the opportunity to explore this concept in depth. With its thought-provoking ideas and unique perspective segmented into seven sections, "The Calling" is sure to be a must-read for anyone interested in the nature of thought and its connection to time.
Get to know more about author and phenomenologist Dean C. Gardner and his eight other titles on his website at www.booksbydeancgardner.com, and grab a copy of "The Calling," now available in both print and ebook formats from major online retailers.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
