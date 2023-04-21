Celebrate Earth Day Reduce Air Pollution With Apellix™ Drones and NASA Dual-Use Technology

Apellix Breathe - Using tethered drones to spray a NASA dual-use compound on surfaces to remove smog and pollution from the air.
JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Apellix™, a leader in aerial robotic systems for the built environment, announces its participation in Earth Day 2023 with a groundbreaking project to reduce air pollution and smog using drones and a NASA dual-use compound.
The Apellix Breathe project envisions using tethered drones to spray a light-activated, air-purifying coating on surfaces such as buildings, highway overpasses, and noise barriers. The coating, developed by PURETi, a NASA Dual Use Technology Partner, can transform harmful nitrous oxide gases (NOx), the main component of smog, into simple harmless substances to clean the air just as plants do.
According to the World Health Organization, outdoor air pollution is one of the most significant health and environmental problems, responsible for 3.4 million deaths yearly. In the US, transportation contributes over 55% of NOx emissions². Apellix Breathe proposes applying the PURETi coating to US Highway noise barriers, representing over 3,300 linear miles of sprayable flat vertical surface surrounding emission-producing environments. Every 100 square feet coated with PURETi corresponds to 100 feet of forest, thus neutralizing smog and saving lives.
Apellix has developed patented spray painting robotic aerial systems (drones) capable of applying over 12,000 ft2 of coating per hour, with commercial airless spray systems 20x faster than a person⁶. The drones, controlled by software, not manually flown, can autonomously paint/coat, clean/surface prep, and measure paint thickness on elevated surfaces. Apellix has won several awards for its innovative technology, including the National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE) Innovation of the Year award and the 2022 CoatingsPro Contractor Award.
Apellix invites interested parties to contact them for more information and to learn how they can help with this project. Apellix also welcomes suggestions for other use cases where the Apellix Breathe coating can be applied to improve air quality and human health.
"Apellix Breathe is a visionary project that combines our expertise in aerial robotics with cutting-edge technology to address one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time," said Robert Dahlstrom, founder and CEO of Apellix. "We are proud to join Earth Day 2023 and showcase how drones can be used for good."
Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EARTHDAY.ORG (formerly Earth Day Network) including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries. Earth Day's mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide.
About Apellix
Apellix, an early-stage software company based in Jacksonville, Florida, has developed a patented aerial robotic platform with sensor arrays, laser guidance, and software allowing for a level of precision flight control unmatched in aviation history. Apellix systems complete a wide range of tasks that are currently too expensive or too dangerous to perform. Video examples of Apellix drones at work are available at https://www.apellix.com/apellixatwork
For more information about Apellix Breathe and other Apellix products and services, please visit www.apellix.com or email sales@apellix.com.
For more information about Earth Day and how to get involved, please visit www.earthday.org.
