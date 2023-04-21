FDVA Holds Hiring Fair in Tampa/St. Pete Area

LARGO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs is conducting a Job Fair at its headquarters in Largo on May 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Job Fair will be conducted on the first floor of the Mary Grizzle Building at 11351 Ulmerton Road in Largo. Positions are available for both veterans and non veterans. For more information, call (727) 518-3202, Ext. 5608.