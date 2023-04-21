FDVA Holds Hiring Fair in Tampa/St. Pete Area

LARGO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs is conducting a Job Fair at its headquarters in Largo on May 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Job Fair will be conducted on the first floor of the Mary Grizzle Building at 11351 Ulmerton Road in Largo. Positions are available for both veterans and non veterans. For more information, call (727) 518-3202, Ext. 5608.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.