Call for Startups and Scaleups with Solar Energy Solutions to Pilot Large-Scale Solar Power Plants

We are looking for high-impact entrepreneurs with innovative solutions for the solar energy industry in challenges such as: Integrated: out-of-the-box solutions Surprise us with another improvement solution for our solar plants.
Open Innovation Challenge: Solar Power to the Fullest looking for innovation from the globe for solar energy contributing for a cleaner and sustainable future.
Organized by Endeavor and Atlas Renewable Energy, the challenge invites start-ups and scale-ups worldwide to apply to the first ever "Atlas Open Innovation Challenge: Solar Power to the Fullest" program. The goal is to find innovative technologies around the globe that solve solutions to different challenges within the solar energy industry while contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future. Winning companies will receive US $20,000 to implement a pilot at Atlas' large-scale solar plants and evaluate further implementations.
Investing in solar energy brings infinite benefits. Yet, one of the most prominent areas currently being explored is on an environmental level. Thanks to numerous innovations, it does not excessively emit greenhouse gases and therefore does not contribute to global warming. Moreover, besides being non-polluting –and unlike traditional energy sources such as coal or oil– it is unlimited and available worldwide but also extremely powerful. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, just 18 days of solar irradiation on Earth contains the same energy as that accumulated by all the world's coal, oil and natural gas reserves.
In this context, Endeavor joined forces with Atlas Renewable Energy, a company with a recognized track record in the development, construction, finance and operation of renewable energy projects in the Americas, to further strengthen the industry, inject more innovation and technology and face our society’s challenges.
The challenge is summarized by four main categories: (1) Better: lowering environmental impacts and increasing the resilience of PV systems; (2) Faster: IoT, Data Science and implementation of AI; (3) Stronger: new business model and opportunity for utility-scale solar plants; and (4) Integrated: Innovative, out-of-the-box solutions. During the evaluation process, the potential for scaling, quality, technical and economic feasibility, as well as innovative solutions that effectively solve the problems posed by the competition will all be assessed. The organization emphasizes that it is optional for the venture to currently be operational in the industry, as technologies used in other sectors will be accepted, as long as they can be applied to the solar energy industry.
At the end of the process, one winner will be selected in each category. Each will receive US $20,000 to carry out a pilot, estimated to last approximately six months, and will be implemented in at least one of Atlas’ photovoltaic plants in the Americas. According to Rodolpho Guedino, Innovation Leader for Atlas Renewable Energy, “the results should be representative for future decision-making on the incorporation of the technology and its impact in case of technological integration.” In addition to the paid pilot, the entrepreneurs will receive backing and mentoring during the evaluation process, both from experts at Atlas Renewable Energy and mentors at Endeavor, who will provide value in terms of technology and market concepts, and business acceleration.
Stages and selection process
1. Call for proposals and reception of projects: between March 7 and May 7
2. Selection of participants: June
3. Announcement of 10 finalists: June
4. Mentoring and workshops: June and July
5. Demo Day: August
