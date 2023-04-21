Learning Evolution with Western Michigan University Launches First-of-its-Kind Cannabis Marketing Certification Program
Learning Evolution & WMU launch online Cannabis Marketing Certification, equipping students with skills to excel in the booming cannabis industry.
The CMC program will offer students a competitive edge with the necessary education, skills, tools, and background to successfully begin their careers in the flourishing cannabis industry.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning Evolution, a leading digital learning company offering online professional training solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Western Michigan University's Haworth College of Business to offer a first-of-its-kind Cannabis Marketing Certification (CMC) program. This collaboration marks the second program developed with resources from Learning Evolution, following the successful launch of the Professional Category Management Certification (PCMC).
The CMC program is an all-encompassing online course covering every aspect of cannabis marketing, including product knowledge, branding, category management, market research, and analytics. It aims to equip students and learners with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in the fast-growing cannabis industry. Dr. Russell J. Zwanka, associate professor of marketing and an expert in the field of cannabis marketing, is leading the initiative at Western. He is currently teaching the University's first-ever cannabis marketing course, "Cannabis Marketing," which involves industry leaders who are owners, cultivators, regulators, and operators of cannabis-related businesses to advise students on the industry.
Dr. Zwanka emphasizes the importance of staying ahead of trends and providing students with opportunities to develop the skills required to be leaders in the vibrant cannabis industry. The CMC program will offer students a competitive edge with the necessary education, skills, tools, and background to successfully begin their careers in the flourishing cannabis industry. The online certification can be completed in as little as six months, providing learners with the flexibility they need.
Upon passing the final exam, participants will receive a University certificate and digital badge, qualifying them for multiple sales and marketing jobs in the cannabis industry. The program is also ideal for professionals in the consumer package goods and retail space, including those in category management, digital marketing, and sales and marketing roles.
With the US cannabis market projected to reach over $40 billion in annual sales by 2026, Dr. Zwanka states that Western Michigan University's food marketing program is well-positioned to lead education in the cannabis industry.
Scott Matthews, CEO of Learning Evolution, adds that the online course and certification are perfect for cannabis entrepreneurs looking to learn more about marketing their products and services, as well as manufacturers, suppliers and retail companies that want to ensure their sales and marketing professionals and customer services staff have the right foundational skills and knowledge of cannabis and the industry. College students who earn the certification will gain a competitive advantage in the job market.
For more information or to register for the Cannabis Marketing Certification program, visit the food and consumer package goods marketing website or Learning Evolution online store. Learning Evolution is proud to be in partnership with Western Michigan University and excited to continue its fruitful partnership, offering relevant university-based certifications for those looking to distinguish themselves in their careers.
For questions, contact Dr. Russell Zwanka at russell.zwanka@wmich.edu or Scott Matthews at smatthews@learningevolution.com.
