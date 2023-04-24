Arkodeep Sen Unleashes More Demons with the Deluxe Edition of His Album "Demons In Paradise?"

Cover art for Arkodeep Sen's Demons In Paradise Deluxe Edition.
A picture of Arkodeep Sen outside an annual meet venue.
Official logo of R3vivalX Music Records
R3vivalX Music Records, the music label of R3vivalX Entertainment, is proud to announce the release of the deluxe edition of Arkodeep Sen's debut solo album.
I am thrilled to share the deluxe edition of my album with my fans and listeners. I wanted to add some more songs and remixes that complement the original concept and vibe of the album.”
— Arkodeep Sen
DHANBAD, JHARKHAND, INDIA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- R3vivalX Music Records, the music label of R3vivalX Entertainment, is proud to announce the release of the deluxe edition of Arkodeep Sen's debut solo album "Demons In Paradise?" on April 20, 2023. The deluxe edition will feature six new songs and multiple remixes increasing the length of the original 8 track album to a whopping 20 track deluxe that will take the listeners on a thrilling and emotional journey through Arkodeep Sen's musical vision.
Arkodeep Sen is a music producer, developer and co-founder of R3vivalX Entertainment, a media publishing and production company that fosters creativity and excellence within the industry. He is known for his work in music and multimedia market, especially for producing the hit song Tera Yaar Hoon Main. He released his debut solo album "Demons In Paradise?" on December 13, 2022, which received rave reviews and massive streams. The album explores various themes such as love, pain, vengeance, fate and paranoia through an alternative rock sound.
The deluxe edition of "Demons In Paradise?" will include six new songs that will add more depth and variety to the album. Few of the new songs are: "Smokin' Sexy Style", a groovy and funky track that showcases Arkodeep Sen's playful side; "Buried Nail", a heartfelt and nostalgic song that bids farewell to a loved one; "Washed In Blood", a dark and haunting song that reflects on death and loss; and "When The Opps Pull Up Outside", a uplifting and inspiring song that celebrates life and hope. The deluxe edition will also feature multiple remixes that will give a fresh twist to the original songs. Two of the remixes are: "Slay, Slay And Slay (Alternate Mix)", a hard-hitting and energetic remix that amps up the intensity of the original song; and "Paradise? (Slowed+Reverb)", a dreamy and ethereal remix that adds a new dimension to the original song. The deluxe edition will be available on all major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and more.
Arkodeep Sen expressed his excitement for the release of the deluxe edition. He said, "I am thrilled to share the deluxe edition of my album with my fans and listeners. I wanted to add some more songs and remixes that complement the original concept and vibe of the album. I hope you enjoy them as much as I enjoyed making them."
R3vivalX Music Records is a music label that was founded by Arkodeep Sen and Saikat Das in 2022 as a part of R3vivalX Entertainment. The label aims to promote and support independent artists and musicians across various genres and styles.
For more information about Arkodeep Sen and R3vivalX Music Records, please visit their official website: https://arkodeep.me
Contact:
Arkodeep Sen
Co-Founder and Music Producer
R3vivalX Music Records
Email: arkodeep@r3vivalx.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.