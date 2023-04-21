DNREC Honors Volunteers of the Year on The Green in Dover

DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, center in second row, presented 2023 DNREC Volunteers of the Year awards Thursday, April 20, at a ceremony on The Green in Dover. /DNREC photo.

For National Volunteer Week, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) celebrated the thousands of volunteers statewide who support the department’s mission throughout the year. DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin recognized the 2023 DNREC Volunteers of the Year in a ceremony on The Green in Dover.

“Our volunteers are vital to DNREC’s mission, expanding our staff’s reach by helping with scientific research, enhancing our natural and cultural resources, outreach and countless other tasks in our state parks and wildlife areas throughout the state,” said Secretary Garvin. “Today, during National Volunteer Week, we recognize some of our most dedicated volunteers who join us in serving the people of Delaware and caring for our environment.”

This year’s DNREC Volunteers of the Year and their award categories are:

William (Bill) Albright , Education/Historical/Cultural, is known for constantly going the extra mile and greeting every visitor with kindness and respect to make sure their visit is enjoyable at Fort Miles Museum, Cape Henlopen State Park.

, Education/Historical/Cultural, is known for constantly going the extra mile and greeting every visitor with kindness and respect to make sure their visit is enjoyable at Fort Miles Museum, Cape Henlopen State Park. Amanda Cinque , Administration/Coordination/Education, runs First State Heritage Park’s volunteer youth group, First State Club, which reported more than 800 hours in 2022; besides ensuring community outreach, Amanda is also known for teaching her students life skills to help prepare for college, internships and jobs.

, Administration/Coordination/Education, runs First State Heritage Park’s volunteer youth group, First State Club, which reported more than 800 hours in 2022; besides ensuring community outreach, Amanda is also known for teaching her students life skills to help prepare for college, internships and jobs. Ruth Williams , Conservation/Education, was recently given the title of lead docent for her enthusiasm and commitment to events programming at the Brandywine Zoo, from Traveling Zoos to Little Nature Explorers.

, Conservation/Education, was recently given the title of lead docent for her enthusiasm and commitment to events programming at the Brandywine Zoo, from Traveling Zoos to Little Nature Explorers. Richard Pesce , Restoration/Coordination, contributed 216 hours of maintenance services at Auburn Valley State Park in 2022, and is known as “driven and goal-oriented” and willing to do any task put in front of him at the park.

, Restoration/Coordination, contributed 216 hours of maintenance services at Auburn Valley State Park in 2022, and is known as “driven and goal-oriented” and willing to do any task put in front of him at the park. Sara Anderson , Research, has served as a dedicated horseshoe crab survey team lead at North Bowers Beach for nearly 20 years, providing knowledgeable expertise and reliable data as well as assisting with educating other volunteers.

, Research, has served as a dedicated horseshoe crab survey team lead at North Bowers Beach for nearly 20 years, providing knowledgeable expertise and reliable data as well as assisting with educating other volunteers. Daniel Millman , Youth Research, age 15, has volunteered with the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife for several years assisting Delaware’s deer population survey for chronic wasting disease, and is a huge asset to the program, putting in many hours during the season.

, Youth Research, age 15, has volunteered with the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife for several years assisting Delaware’s deer population survey for chronic wasting disease, and is a huge asset to the program, putting in many hours during the season. Wren Rust , Youth Administration/Coordination/Conservation/Restoration, age 16, has spent dozens of hours volunteering weekly at Brandywine Creek State Park, a park she grew up loving and visiting, including trail clearing, trash pickup, maintaining rock walls and helping with large events.

, Youth Administration/Coordination/Conservation/Restoration, age 16, has spent dozens of hours volunteering weekly at Brandywine Creek State Park, a park she grew up loving and visiting, including trail clearing, trash pickup, maintaining rock walls and helping with large events. BlackRock Corporate Volunteers , Business Partner, an investment, advisory and risk management solutions firm, performed more than 70 hours of service in two 2022 events at Bellevue State Park and also made a group donation of $1,750 to the Friends of Bellevue State Park.

, Business Partner, an investment, advisory and risk management solutions firm, performed more than 70 hours of service in two 2022 events at Bellevue State Park and also made a group donation of $1,750 to the Friends of Bellevue State Park. Delaware Kestrel Partnership Volunteers , Research/Community Action Group, assisted the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife in 2022 by conducting most of the monitoring of 76 kestrel nest boxes across the state, totaling 140 hours and contributing significantly to research on these state-endangered birds.

, Research/Community Action Group, assisted the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife in 2022 by conducting most of the monitoring of 76 kestrel nest boxes across the state, totaling 140 hours and contributing significantly to research on these state-endangered birds. Friends of Wilmington State Parks, Conservation/Restoration Community Action Group, launched a native habitat restoration program several years ago in Brandywine Park; in 2022, a small group spent 86.5 hours nurturing nearly 70 trees and shrubs at Habitat Hill, today an oasis of native flora beginning to thrive, and a budding bevy of biodiversity attracting returning fauna.

