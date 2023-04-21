Governor Carney, First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney Preview 5th Annual Trauma Awareness Month

Compassionate Champions ceremony to be held May 17

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney and First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney on Friday previewed the events occurring in May 2023 during the 5th Annual Trauma Awareness Month in the State of Delaware, hosted by the Family Services Cabinet Council (FSCC) and Trauma Matters Delaware (TMD).

In 2018, Governor Carney issued Executive Order 24 prioritizing efforts for Delaware to become a trauma informed state and incorporating Trauma Awareness Month as a key initiative.

“Trauma Awareness Month is an opportunity for all of us to engage with our community and learn how to prevent and interrupt cycles of trauma, especially for our children,” said Governor Carney. “A lot has changed since we first recognized Trauma Awareness Month in 2018 and we are grateful to recognize Trauma Awareness Month in Delaware for the fifth year, this year. We thank Trauma Matters Delaware and the many organizations, state agencies, and individuals who are working hard to make Delaware a more trauma-informed state.”

“With this kind of work, which has generational as well as short-term goals, it can be easy to focus on how far there is to go. But on this fifth anniversary of Trauma Awareness Month, it’s also worth remembering how far we’ve come, thanks to so many partners working together in our state,” said First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney. “It’s an inspiring, collaborative, and essential fight for the future.”

The FSCC and TMD are highlighting a variety of events throughout May, including webinars, movie screenings, and a theme night at a Wilmington Blue Rocks game. Events begin April 25 and run throughout the month of May. A few events include:

April 28, 2023 –Trauma Awareness theme night at the Wilmington Blue Rocks – 5:35 p.m.

– 5:35 p.m. April 29, 2023– Conference on Moving From Trauma-Aware to Trauma Informed – 9 a.m. at Delaware State University’s MLK Student Center

– 9 a.m. at Delaware State University’s MLK Student Center May 6, 2023– Film screening of Mister Rogers & Me – Additional information will be shared on the TMD event calendar

– Additional information will be shared on the TMD event calendar May 10, 2023– Conversation on “Gun Violence 101” – Online webinar

– Online webinar May 17, 2023 – Compassionate Champions Award Presentation – Wilmington University’s Dover Campus

The purpose of the Compassionate Champion Award is to recognize outstanding achievement by both individuals and organizations in providing trauma-informed services. Awardees will be recognized from government, community organizations, first responders, education, health care, and other organizations. This year will include the inaugural First Chance award which will go to an outstanding youth from Delaware.

The FSCC and TMD encourage Delaware community organizations to add their own Trauma Awareness Month events to the TMD event calendar. To have events published on TMD’s Trauma Awareness Month calendar, please complete this form.

“We are excited for the fifth-annual Trauma Awareness Month to kick off. This year will include virtual and in-person events, and most importantly, a platform for information-sharing about trauma awareness,” said Erin Mitchell, Executive Director of Trauma Matters Delaware. “After living through a global pandemic, we know mental health is at the front of people’s minds. At Trauma Matters Delaware, our vision is that all people can feel safe, grow beyond adversity and thrive.”

For more information about Trauma Awareness Month events and registration, visit traumamattersdelaware.org/trauma-awareness-month.

###