Quintillion Releases New Insight on the Future of Closing the Digital Divide in Remote Alaska

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion just released new information detailing how the company is working to close the digital divide for residents in remote Alaska. While many Americans rely on digital technology and reliable Internet access, this isn’t the case in many remote parts of the country.
The ability to access the Internet may be taken for granted by the majority of Americans – particularly those who live in the lower 48. But for residents in remote parts of Alaska, access to broadband is often hit-and-miss, or altogether non-existent. From the ability to scroll through social media to accessing telehealth and working remotely, this all is made available through high-speed broadband. And Quintillion’s mission is to improve the infrastructure and security in Alaska by bringing connectivity to unserved regions.
The outer villages in remote Alaska may have access to Internet service, but signals are typically very weak, and in some cases, according to Quintillion’s consultant for community outreach and travel affairs Hallie Bissett, you may have to wait up to two weeks just to download a single email.
In addition, the lack of Internet services means that the connection to the outside world is altogether limited. Many villages rely on outlying communities to get vital information – as was the case with COVID-19 in 2020. However, information by way of word-of-mouth travels much slower than it does with broadband.
With improved broadband, outlying communities will have greater access to healthcare, education, and increased economic opportunities with the ability to work remotely. And Quintillion’s efforts to bring these services to the region are part of an ongoing mission to provide economic security to unserved regions of remote Alaska
Quintillion's mission to deliver broadband communications to remote regions of Alaska will not only bring much-needed infrastructure for local residents – it may also be used to enhance security and warning systems in the North American Arctic. If you’d like to learn more about how Quintillion is helping to close the digital divide in remote Alaska, you can reach out on the company website.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.