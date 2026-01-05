Cama’i CHC Releases Holiday Stress Management Guide to Support Rural Alaskans This Season

NAKNEK, AK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holiday season is often portrayed as joyful and celebratory, but for many residents in Naknek, South Naknek, and King Salmon, it can also be one of the most emotionally and physically demanding times of the year. In response, Cama’i Community Health Center has released a new blog and community resource: “ Holiday Stress Management : Taking Care of Your Mind and Body During the Festive Season.”This comprehensive guide offers seven evidence-based strategies to help rural Alaskans manage holiday stress in healthy, compassionate ways—from setting realistic expectations to getting fresh air and reaching out for professional mental health support. The guide is part of Cama’i’s ongoing mission to provide accessible, whole-person care that addresses both physical and emotional well-being.Key takeaways from the guide include:• How to build self-care into busy schedules with simple, practical actions• Tips for setting healthy boundaries, even during family gatherings• Understanding the mind-body connection behind stress symptoms• Where and how to seek help from Cama’i’s integrated care teamThe guide also includes bonus tips for managing stress during long rural winters and encouragement to redefine what a meaningful holiday can look like—especially for those navigating loss, anxiety, or burnout.Cama’i encourages individuals and families to read the full blog on their website and to reach out for support if they are struggling with seasonal stress or emotional health challenges. Services include therapy primary care , dietitian services, and referrals for urgent mental health needs.To read the full holiday stress management guide or schedule an appointment, visit Cama'i's website today.

