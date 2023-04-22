DC Wine & Spirit Launches Personalized Range Of Wine Gifts For Its Customers

DC Wine and Spirit is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive range of Personalised Gifts.
WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DC Wine and Spirit is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive range of personalised gifts, which includes a hand-painted and custom-printed selection of wine and champagne bottles. These vivacious and budget-friendly items make gift-giving affordable and stylish.
DC Wine & Spirits just started offering a way to send personalised gifts to friends, family members, or business associates. The gift shop has made these personalised gifts available so that gift-giving can be done in a customised way because any present with a personal touch stands out for its thoughtfulness and effort.
With this strategy, DC Wine & Spirits intends to uphold its commitment to providing the highest quality products and services and to become the leading wine retailer in the gift industry.
With the option of hand-painted bottles, one can send a bottle of sparkling wine to the intended recipient, painted in a beautiful pattern, mainly floral. There is also an option to etch a personal message in two lines. Line 1 has to be a short message, and line 2 can be the recipient's name or occasion date. For instance, "Happy 50th Birthday, Aunt Anna" or "Toast To Your 1st Anniversary, Mr. & Mrs. Smith."
With the option of personalised bottles, one can send a bottle of any wine to the intended recipient, painted in a custom-printed manner. In this, too, there is an option to etch a personal message in two lines. A sturdy decoupage will be cut out in a beautiful font and pasted on the body of the wine bottle. Line 1 has to be a short message, and line 2 can be the recipient's name or occasion date. For instance, "Happy Mother’s Day, Mom, XOXO" or "Congrats on Your Promotion, 1-4-2023."
Apart from these bespoke gifts, DC Wine & Spirits offers a wide range of wines, including red wines, white wines, sparkling wines like champagne and prosecco, and a variety of gift baskets to pair them with. From chocolates to cheese, sausages, crackers, olives, spreads, and more, there are gift baskets for each taste preference and a suitable wine and food pairing. The store requires an adult signature upon delivery for any order that has wine in it to abide by drinking laws.
This online gift store is designed with user experience in mind, offering an easy-to-navigate website with detailed product descriptions, clear images, and chat support. Anyone can browse and purchase products from the comfort of their homes, and the store offers fast and reliable shipping.
DC Wine & Spirits is committed to providing exceptional services and ensuring that every visitor is satisfied with their purchase. The store offers timely replacements and refunds for any unforeseen damage caused on their end and is always on board to assist with concerns, queries, and suggestions.
About DC Wine & Spirits
DC Wine & Spirits is an online retail store that offers a wide variety of wine and champagne gifts. Established with a mission to cater to the needs of gift-giving and embrace the love for wines and delicacies, DC Wine & Spirits has become a go-to destination for people intending to gift, wine lovers, and corporate gifting managers. The store stacks up a wide variety of quality delicacies from renowned brands and wines, resembling famed terroirs, from Napa to Barossa, Champagne, and Tuscany.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.