Build Brand Champions with Celebrus at eTail UK

D4t4 Solutions plc (LSE:D4T4)

SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, U.K., April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrus is excited to bring live-time data solutions to eTail UK this week. Retailers who stop by the Celebrus booth can learn how to elevate their customers’ experience, connect user journeys across platforms instantly and amplify marketing campaign reach.

At the grand opening of the expo on Tuesday, April 25, Mark Krebs, Global Vice President of Sales, will speak on overcoming third party cookies deprecation. During his talk, retailers will learn about the benefits of closing data gaps and how to have a clear understanding of their customer, whether they’re known or unknown.

Celebrus can solve many retail pain points with its proprietary innovations that no other solution can! Retail solutions include:

• Celebrus digital identity verification is powered by an identity graph and profile builder, which allows retailers to build profiles about anonymous and known individuals in a compliant manner to power acquisition and retention.
• Celebrus CDI for Salesforce is a live-time data integration directly into Salesforce Marketing Cloud that collects, manages and actions data as a customer is interacting with a brand, allowing data to be instantly actioned.
• Celebrus CX Vault is an opt-out and privacy-forward customer experience solution, which allows a retailer to deliver contextual messages compliantly to customers who choose to stay private without the need to capture data or set cookies.

Meet the Celebrus team at eTail UK on 25-26 April, 2023 at the QEII Conference Centre in London.

D4t4 Solutions plc (AIM: D4t4) was founded around a passion for helping global enterprises derive value from their data assets. Supporting customers in financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, and telecommunications across 27 countries, D4t4 Solutions enables businesses to make smarter, informed decisions via Celebrus, the Group's flagship first-party data and consumer context technology. Celebrus resolves identity to provide the most comprehensive profiles available today. It automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates user-based interaction and PII in live-time across all channels – from web to mobile and digital. The addition of behavioral biometrics and analytics capabilities enables Celebrus to offer true fraud prevention to immediately identify and block fraud from occurring. The Group has offices in the UK, USA, India, and Australia with key talent in all markets to drive the growth of the business. Celebrus is fully compliant with all major data privacy regulations and the Group is accredited to ISO27001: Information Security Management.

