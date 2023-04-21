360 Worldwide Entertainment and PVBLIC Foundation Announce Strategic Program Partnership

By combining their expertise in media, technology, and sustainable development, 360WE and PVBLIC will work on creating cutting-edge solutions.
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 360 Worldwide Entertainment (360WE) has partnered with the nonprofit organization PVBLIC Foundation, which uses media, data and technology to advance sustainable development around the world. PVBLIC manages key impact programs like the SDG Media Summit and SDG Media Zone in collaboration with the United Nations Department of Global Communications, advises communications teams and media initiatives, and creates lasting partnerships between the public and private sectors to advance the Sustainable Development Agenda.
"At PVBLIC Foundation we have worked diligently the last 10 years to use media, data and technology to advance sustainable development and drive positive change. We are excited to partner with 360 Worldwide Entertainment and combine our expertise to create innovative solutions that inspire and engage audiences worldwide, while advancing the Sustainable Development Agenda,” said Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, Executive Chairman of PVBLIC Foundation.
360WE, a leading live entertainment company, specializes in connecting audiences and communities through immersive experiences with a focus on creating meaningful connections and fostering positive change. As part of this mission, 360WE has partnered with PVBLIC – an organization dedicated to utilizing media, data and technology to drive social impact.
"As part of our efforts to build more representation and positive change within the entertainment industry, we are delighted to partner with PVBLIC Foundation," said Luca Pina, CEO 360WE. "Together, we are confident that we can make a real difference in the world through the power of the media and entertainment."
By merging 360WE's expertise in live entertainment and audience engagement with PVBLIC's experience in utilizing media for social impact, the partnership will create innovative and powerful ways to communicate, educate, and inspire action around the globe, ultimately driving a positive change.
"It is a pleasure for us to partner with PVBLIC and support their mission of driving sustainable impact through technology and media." said Camilo Gonzalez, President of 360 Live. "With our combined efforts, we can make a real difference in the live entertainment with new concepts created by 360WE”.
PVBLIC Foundation and 360WE will collaborate on a variety of projects and initiatives aligned with both organizations' goals and values. PVBLIC will serve as the Program Manager, managing all funds received to support the development of partnership activities. Together, 360WE and PVBLIC Foundation will pool their resources to create even more transformational experiences for people while developing measurable and impactful results.
About 360 Worldwide Entertainment:
360WE is a creative company that specializes in the conceptualization and production of high-quality live experiences with the goal of creating memorable and transformative experiences that activate the senses. 360WE believes that live experiences are essential to human connection and growth and strive to create unique and impactful experiences that will leave a lasting impression on people. 360WE is committed to a sustainable and quality lifestyle, offering the highest creative and technological quality content in safe, inclusive and sustainable environments.
About PVBLIC Foundation:
PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative non-profit organization that mobilizes media, data, and technology for sustainable development and social impact around the world. The Foundation connects public, private, and nonprofit sectors, plugging innovations into social agendas and helping governments, NGOs, and intergovernmental organizations amplify their impact through original programs, creative partnerships, and strategic donor funds. The foundation has managed programs and partnerships that have reached more than a billion people in 125 countries and inspired global action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.