Lydonia Technologies Reports First Quarter Business Results

First Quarter Results Indicate Strong 2023 Overall for Lydonia Technologies

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, the leading provider of Intelligent Automation software and solutions, today announced financial and business results for the quarter ending March 31, 2023.

"The team’s hard work paid off in the first quarter and as a result we had a very strong start to the year,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO, Lydonia Technologies. “Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging trends and market opportunities in Intelligent Automation, AI, data, and analytics. We remain committed to delivering value and results for our customers. I have no doubt we will have another record-breaking year."

"I am pleased to report that our financial performance in the first quarter exceeded expectations, driven by strong top-line growth and disciplined cost management,” remarked Michael Bent, CFO, Lydonia Technologies. “We remain committed to delivering continuous, profitable growth, and we are confident in our ability to execute on our strategic priorities and generate long-term value for our shareholders. We will continue to focus on driving operational efficiency and investing in key growth areas to ensure that we are well-positioned for continued success."

Fourth Quarter Highlights

• 134% year-over-year growth in software sales

• 113% year-over-year growth in deal velocity

• 11 new customers onboarded in the first quarter

Additional first-quarter highlights include: Lydonia launched a partnership with DataRobot and is excited for our customers to experience the impact of value-driven AI, became the chapter leader for the UiPath Boston User Group, made further investments in Customer Success, and expanded our Managed Services offerings.

About Lydonia

Lydonia Technologies, a national Intelligent Automation software and solutions provider headquartered in Boston, works with customers to harness the power of intelligent automation, changing the way they do business and capitalizing on their most precious commodity: time. Automation tackles routine and repetitive tasks, resulting in increased productivity, innovation, and achievement. We are the proud recipient of the 2022 UiPath Americas and Worldwide Impact Partner of the Year. To learn more, visit www.lydoniatech.com