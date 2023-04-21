Echelon Wealth Advisors Transitions to Naviter Wealth, Supported by Wealth Advisor Growth Network

The combined firm, operating under the Naviter Wealth brand, oversees nearly $1B in assets and serves clients nationwide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naviter Wealth today announced the breakaway of Echelon Wealth Advisors, coordinated with the support of Wealth Advisor Growth Network (WAGN).

The firms will benefit from shared expertise, expanded services, and a greater presence to service clients. Naviter, a private and independent SEC-registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, approached Echelon for its proven track record and similar value system.

Echelon specializes in helping its clients achieve financial stability and security, with a focus on integrating wealth, tax, and estate planning⁠—making it a great fit for individuals and families who have accumulated significant wealth.

Moving forward, Echelon will leave its current broker-dealer relationship with Cambridge Investment Research, Inc."We're building a world-class platform of resources, professionals, and partnerships to provide a superior client experience," said Bentley Blackmon, CEO at Naviter Wealth. "Working with like-minded firms is an essential part of that strategy and provides even more opportunities and capacity to help our clients."

"We believe in providing comprehensive, integrated services to our clients. Wealth management shouldn't exist in a silo," said Richard Dougherty, Managing Partner at Echelon Wealth Advisors. "Aligning with Naviter enables us to offer industry-leading support to our clients, who rightfully have high expectations. We're looking forward to exceeding them.

"WAGN supported Naviter Wealth's launch in 2021, and played a pivotal role in establishing the partnership between Naviter and Echelon. Both firms will now benefit from WAGN's ongoing strategic advice and access to a vetted network of compliance, investment management, insurance, lending, trust, and other providers."We're excited to introduce our existing clients to the additional services and support we'll be able to provide under the Naviter platform," said Alecia Fisher Dougherty, Partner at Echelon Wealth. "As our client's needs change and evolve, so will we."

"Exclusively serving investors who have accumulated significant wealth, Naviter provides premier client service and has exclusive access to many competitive solutions that these investors expect," said John Phoenix, Co-Founder at WAGN. "Now that service model and set of services can be extended to Echelon's client base as well. Combined, these firms can provide both deep and broad services to their clients. They'll be even better situated to help families achieve their goals."

About Naviter Wealth

Naviter Wealth, LLC (headquartered in Little Rock, AR, and serving clients nationwide) is a private and independent wealth management firm with deep expertise assisting families that have experienced a significant liquidity event and executives of publicly traded companies. Naviter serves the ultra-high-net-worth and family office markets by delivering solutions that incorporate leading-edge technology, best-in-class investment strategies, trust services, insurance services, tax consultancy, and estate planning.Partner with us at https://naviterwealth.com/.About

Wealth Advisor Growth Network (WAGN)

WAGN is a consultancy that works with independent wealth managers across the United States to build their practices, accelerate growth, and realize their full potential. The firm was built by a team with more than 45 years of experience in this space – helping hundreds of firms across the country, including some of the largest RIAs, aggregators, and asset managers. The firm also manages the WAGN Hub, a special network of WAGN-affiliated firms with a mission to operate similarly with exclusive access to WAGN's specialty services, as well as ongoing business, operational, and growth support. For additional information, please visit: https://wagn.biz/

