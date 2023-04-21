OFFICIAL OPENING OF PAX HABITAT IN JOLIETTE

JOLIETTE, QC, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Joliette are proud to celebrate the official opening of PAX Habitat, a 102-unit affordable housing project for seniors in Joliette. This project, which was undertaken by PAX Habitat, represents an investment of more than $43 million.

The Government of Canada is contributing nearly $22 million through the National Housing Co-investment Fund—a program delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The Government of Quebec is providing more than $5 million in financial assistance through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), and the City of Joliette is investing just over $1 million in the project.

This large-scale project was initiated by two religious communities—the Congrégation des Sœurs des Saints Cœurs de Jésus et de Marie and the Benedictine nuns of Joliette—and was developed in partnership with the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Centre intégré de Santé et de Services sociaux de Lanaudière, the Amis des Prairies daycare centre and the Habeo technical resources group.

In collaboration with the City of Joliette, PAX Habitat is transforming the abbey—a long-standing cloister and heritage site—into a space that's open to the community. The site's parks and gardens are now open to all residents of Joliette, and the monastery will become a cultural, educational, spiritual and community space for everyone. With a childcare centre that can accommodate 70 children, PAX Habitat is a truly multi-generational living space.

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to the National Housing Co-investment Fund, more than 102 seniors in Joliette will have access to a safe and comfortable home. By working closely with our partners to create more affordable housing, our government continues to achieve meaningful results for Canadians. This is just one of the many ways our investments in housing across the country continue to ensure that no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"This is a great example of creativity and initiative on the part of the leadership at PAX Habitat. They worked very hard to bring their ambitious project to fruition. Their idea was to bring partners together to transform an already magnificent site into a peaceful and safe living environment for seniors—who can continue to live close to their loved ones. This is how we will be able to create more affordable housing for our communities." – France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Investing in affordable housing is not simply about putting money into concrete. It's about investing in the well-being of the people of our communities. It's also about allowing even more people, like seniors of Joliette, to have a home adapted to their needs, where they can rest, recharge their batteries and receive their loved ones. Our government continues to deliver for Quebecers through investments that will make a real difference in their daily lives." – The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"This multi-generational living environment is an inspiration. It truly is a promising project for the Joliette community." – Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister for Health and for Seniors

"Through its multi-generational approach, this wonderful project is sure to provide the young and the young at heart with precious shared moments. I applaud everyone who worked to make PAX Habitat a reality—especially the Amis des Prairies daycare centre team and its general manager, Dave Harvey. Our government's approval of projects such as this is further proof of its commitment to securing educational childcare in diverse and secure settings for every child." – Suzanne Roy, Quebec Minister of Families

"Joliette is proud to be part of this unique project, which will provide residents with an idyllic living environment. This creative housing concept stands out for its integration of the site's heritage and environment. Our city is truly privileged to have PAX Habitat right here." – Pierre-Luc Bellerose, Mayor of Joliette

"PAX Habitat is seeking innovative solutions to the current issues facing seniors, particularly those with lower incomes. Civic participation and the continuum of home care and services are fundamental features of this new multi-generational living environment. Equally important is the harmonious and responsible integration of the new building into its magnificent surroundings." – Hectorine Boudreau, Chair of PAX Habitat's Board of Directors

The total cost of the PAX Habitat project is $43 million. The funding breakdown is as follows:

A CMHC investment of nearly $22 million ( $5-million contribution and $16.8-million mortgage loan)

contribution and mortgage loan)

A $15-million investment from the Congrégation des Sœurs des Saints Cœurs de Jésus et de Marie (in the form of donations and solidarity patient capital)

investment from the Congrégation des Sœurs des Saints Cœurs de Jésus et de Marie (in the form of donations and solidarity patient capital)

A $5-million subsidy order from the Government of Quebec (through the SHQ)

subsidy order from the Government of (through the SHQ)

A donation of the Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix abbey site from the Benedictine nuns of Joliette

abbey site from the Benedictine nuns of

A contribution of more than $1 million from the City of Joliette to acquire and landscape the new park

The Government of Quebec is also providing rental assistance to eligible households in collaboration with the City of Joliette . Twenty-five tenants will benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing.

