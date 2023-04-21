Top 50 Executives Harnessing the Power of ESG for Organizational Transformation in 2023

Constellation Research Awards Leading Voices for ESG in Celebration of Earth Day

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of Earth Day, Constellation Research released its inaugural ESG50, an elite list of the top sustainability-focused executives championing pragmatic environmental, social, and governance strategies. Each executive demonstrates excellence in establishing and building new business models, implementing emerging technologies and leading in an ethical and humane manner.

"Despite the macro conditions, these leaders in the ESG50 are finding creative ways to bring new technologies and approaches to address their ESG requirements," noted R "Ray" Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research. "A shift to pragmatic approaches shows how organizations can not only achieve their objectives but also innovate and save money."

The ESG50 recognizes the world's most influential executives across a variety of industries, including financial services, healthcare, higher education, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail and manufacturing, to name a few. Nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts power the selection process each year. The selected executives enjoy substantive benefits and a private VIP invitation for membership to the Constellation Executive Network.

"Our ESG50 nominees are leaders at organizations that stand apart on sustainability," said Doug Henschen, VP and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "Amid times of economic pressure, it's important to recognize that sustainable organizations are those that reduce waste and maximize efficiency. It's no coincidence, then, that the most sustainable organizations are also often among the most profitable and performant among their peers."

This year's ESG50 winners can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/esg-50-2023

