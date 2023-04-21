FINTOCH Holds a Public Event in Jeju, South Korea

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,061 in the last 365 days.
Jeju, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - Since the beginning of 2023, the North American cryptocurrency finance platform FINTOCH has been holding frequent public events around the world. Recently, it even came to Jeju Island, South Korea, to have a large gathering of local cryptocurrency technology talent and the cryptocurrency finance market for in-depth exchanges.
It is reported that at this memorable event, FINTOCH sent its leadership team, including Chairman William Thompson, to attend.
The event attracted many supporters and cryptocurrency enthusiasts from the Asia-Pacific region, with significant participation both online and offline. Even for Korea, a country with a developed financial industry, It was a grand occasion.
In addition to the technology trends and business insights shared at the event, there was a live musical performance that made this business launch event a concert. In addition, public blockchain activities similar to those in Jeju are a major focus of FINTOCH's plan this year, making it an interesting topic.
Mr. William Thompson mentioned that since the beginning of 2023, FINTOCH has performed exceptionally well, with many projects exceeding their targets, bringing the company closer to its goal of listing on NASDAQ.
Company: Fintoch
Contact Person: Teodora Walker
Email: help@fintoch.com
Website: www.fintoch.com
Telephone: 1(628)251-1557
City: Santa Clarita
Address: 18 South 2nd Street San Jose California 95113 United States of America
