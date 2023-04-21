InventHelp Inventor Develops Tarp Suspending Device for Trees (TRO-912)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create an improved device for suspending a tarp between two trees when camping," said an inventor, from Smithville, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the TREE HUGGER. My design could help you achieve a higher and better position for the tarp and without damaging the trees."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to help suspend a tarp between two trees. In doing so, it could offer a more comfortable shelter while camping. It also eliminates the need to use nails or screws so it would not damage the trees. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to install so it is ideal for camping, festivals, picnics, and other outdoor events.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-912, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

