InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Take Medicines (ACC-126)

..."I wanted to create an innovative product to assist individuals who have trouble swallowing medicine," said an inventor, from Oklahoma City, Okla., "so I invented the PILL STRAW. My design would allow medicine and liquid to move at the same time so the pills could be more easily taken."

The invention provides an easier way to take medicines. In doing so, it removes the difficulty associated with taking pills. As a result, it allows the pills to be more easily swallowed. It also prevents the medicine from coming in contact with any liquid prior to use. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, especially anyone who has swallowing limitations, medical facilities, prisons, mental institutions, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
