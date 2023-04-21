Electrical Components International Acquires Aerosystems International, Inc.

Electrical Components International, Inc. ("ECI"), a leading global supplier of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies, and other critical engineered components for diversified markets, today announced the acquisition of Aerosystems International, Inc. ("ASI").

Founded in 1971, ASI is a specialty manufacturer and supplier of electrical distribution and control systems primarily serving the aerospace end market. With its fully integrated design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities, ASI is able to provide comprehensive tailored solutions to its customers. The company has become a trusted partner to industry-leading OEMs in the aerospace industry, recognized for quality, service, and delivery in Canada and globally.

"With strong demand for aircrafts in the years ahead, manufacturers are relying on partners who are equipped to meet their highly technical needs throughout production," said Mike Balsei, Chief Executive Officer of ECI. "ASI's decades of experience and specialized expertise have solidified its position as a trusted supplier of wire harnesses and cable assemblies for the aerospace market. Together, we'll be able to build on ASI's leadership as we continue expanding into high-growth, high-value segments."

Fergie Legge, Chief Executive Officer and President of ASI, commented: "We're incredibly proud of ASI's more than 50-year history of consistently delivering quality, tailored solutions to our customers. Joining a global leader like ECI provides us with many exciting opportunities to continue our growth journey as we move into the future. As part of the ECI family, we look forward to deepening our partnerships, offerings, and reach across our core markets around the world."

ECI is a portfolio company of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., a global leader in alternative investing.

About ECI

Founded in 1953, Electrical Components International (ECI) is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies, and other critical engineered components for diversified markets. With 25,000 employees and 40 global manufacturing locations, ECI is the trusted partner to market leaders with 500+ customers. At ECI, we power smart, connected, and electrified solutions that enable the most advanced technologies to solve the most complex challenges. For more information about ECI, visit www.ecintl.com.

About ASI

Based in Saint-Laurent, Montreal, Aerosystems International, Inc. (ASI) is an AS9100 certified manufacturer, providing specialized manufacturing services for electrical distribution and control systems to the aerospace industry. Since its founding in 1971, ASI has become a trusted partner to the aerospace industry for its quality, service, and delivery to leading aerospace OEMs globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005130/en/