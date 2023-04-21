SWYE360 Learning, An innovative data analytics company partners with Kansas City Public Schools

SWYE360 Learning, an edtech startup backed by Techstars, JP Morgan Chase Co., partners with Kansas City Public Schools to provide software evaluation insights.
FRISCO, TX, USA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SWYE360 Learning recently announced a partnership agreement with Kansas City Kansas Public Schools. SWYE360 will assist Kansas City Public Schools aggregate student learning outcome gaps, program evaluation, and the negative return on investment for high-usage software. SWYE360 leverages machine learning to collect, assess, aggregate, and predict learning outcomes and software recommendations based on impact on learning outcomes.
"We are extremely excited about our mutually beneficial partnership with Kansas City Kansas Public Schools," says Jacob Makuvire, CEO and founder of SWYE360. "With this partnership, Kansas City Public Schools administration will work alongside the SWYE360 team to build out specific Utilization Frameworks for their instructional leaders and building Principals."
"Kansas City Public Schools will be able to save millions of dollars on underutilized and ineffective software and streamline their software use while focusing on the most effective software for the context. One size does not fit all," adds Dr. Kimberley Tribbett, the Chief Academic Officer of SWYE360.
With nearly 20,000 students (PK-12), approximately 2,100 employees, and 35 schools, centers, and programs, Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS) strives to offer a quality education that prepares students for college, career, and life success.
"SWYE360 is the key to determining instructional resources for our students. We want to identify resources as a support system rather than a facilitator of our learning. SWYE360 will assist us in this endeavor as we strive for better results for our children," says Dr. Judith Campbell, Deputy Superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools.
About SWYE360 Learning
SWYE360 Learning is an innovative tech company that leverages machine learning to collect, assess, aggregate, and predict the return on investment (ROI) and return on academics (ROA) on all software used in school districts. They aim to provide equitable access to outstanding teaching and learning for all students, regardless of location.
SWYE360 is on a mission to provide equitable access to outstanding teaching and learning for all students anywhere by answering one fundamental question: "How do you know the software your students are using has an impact on their learning outcomes?" They believe that technology in the hands of exceptional instructors can be transformative.
